Mumbai: Tree cut by BMC breaks biker's leg in Sion

53-year-old Ghatkopar resident was riding on the main road when a coconut tree being cut by BMC contractor crashed on him; civic body turns a blind eye

Zabi Mohammed Nabi Sheikh damaged his knee and scooter after a coconut tree trunk crashed him

Does the BMC only care about its mistake if someone dies?" asked Zabi Mohammed Nabi Sheikh, 53, from his hospital bed, where he is tending to a severely injured leg a week after a coconut tree fell on him while it was being cut irresponsibly by a civic contractor. The Sion police had registered an offence and arrested the BMC-appointed contractor's manager who was cutting the tree, but he got out on bail. However, the BMC has yet to reach out to Sheikh to provide him with compensation for the incident.

Madhav Kunj bungalow

The incident occurred on July 11, when Zabi, a resident of Damodar Park, Ghatkopar west, was on his way to work at his air conditioner repairing store located in Sewree. Zabi was travelling on his two-wheeler. When he crossed the Sion Hospital junction on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, the trunk of a coconut tree crashed on his vehicle. "I couldn't even understand what happened. All I knew was that something had fallen on the handle [of the vehicle] and I fell. My right leg was numb," Zabi told mid-day, adding, "I was immediately taken to the Sion hospital, where doctors told me that I've suffered a fracture in my knee."

Accused held, bailed out

While Zabi was undergoing treatment, the Sion police got information about the incident from the hospital, after which they registered an FIR against an unknown person who was cutting the tree. "During investigation, it was revealed that the tree cutting was going on at the Madhav Kunj bungalow after a request was made to the BMC. The civic body had appointed Tanisha Enterprises for the job," said an officer from the Sion police station.

Zabi, who is the breadwinner of his family, will take at least six months to recover. However, even after that, he won’t be able to bend his right leg beyond a 90 degree angle. Pic /Rajesh Gupta

Later, cops booked one Dashrath Kumar Rawal, 35, manager of the company, under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. "The accused was negligent towards his work. We arrested him; he is now out on bail," said Lalita Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Sion police station.

No word from BMC



Zabi's crushed scooter

Meanwhile, Zabi's family shifted him to the Samadhan hospital in Ghatkopar, where he underwent surgery. "They have implanted metal plates in my leg and asked me not to move it much. My life would have been at stake had I gone one second ahead and BMC hasn't even come to ask about what happened. How can they be this negligent? Nobody from BMC has approached me and there has been no word of compensation as well. Do they only care about their mistake if someone dies?" said Zabi. He added that because of the accident, he won't be able to pay for his son's MBA course. His brother Salim Shaikh said Zabi's treatment so far has already amounted to Rs 2 lakh. Zabi, who is the breadwinner of his family, will take at least six months to recover. However, even after that, he won't be able to bend his right leg beyond a 90 degree angle.

BMC says

When mid-day reached out to Gajanan Bellale, ward officer, F North, he said, "I have no idea about this incident; nobody has brought this to my attention. I will check with my subordinates. I also have to check whether there is any provision for compensation for the same."

Rs 2 Lakh

Zabi's medical bill so far

