Mumbai: Twitterati shocked as bridge collapses near CST railway station

Pic/Sameer Markande

At least four people were killed and 34 others injured when a portion of a footbridge came crashing down near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The incident occurred as the bridge was reportedly overloaded with commuters hurrying to their homes, said the BMC Disaster Control Room.

The bridge, connecting the CSMT with the B.T. Lane near The Times of India Building and the Anjuman-e-Islam School, is used by thousands of daily commuters rushing to catch the local trains on Central Railway and the Harbour Line.

Rescue teams of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade and others are at the site to help the victims. The injured have been rushed to the St. George Hospital and Sion Hospital, said officials.

Due to the debris at the site, the peak hour traffic from south Mumbai towards Byculla and Dadar and beyond had been diverted, creating massive snarls across south Mumbai.

The incident sent shockwaves through netizens who tweeted in anger, shock and disbelieve. Here are some of the tweets...

What Mumbai needs -

Better Infrastructure



What Mumbai gets -

Colonial Era Name Changes



Priorities!

Negligence of BMC and politicians costing innocent lives yet again!#MumbaiBridgeCollapse #CSMT — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 14, 2019

This politician will spend crores on elections campaign but not bridge

GOD HELP MY NATION #MumbaiBridgeCollapse #CSMT — keshav singla (@keshavsingla10) March 14, 2019

#CSMT Bridge Collapse in #Mumbai..2 Ladies Lost their life



What did @BJP4Maharashtra - @ShivSena learnt from #Elphistone #Stampede ... Too Much ???



FIR should be lodged against Concerned Authorities pic.twitter.com/gZZlHeBvF6 — Adv Nilesh Bhosle (@advnileshbhosle) March 14, 2019

Such a horrible accident #MumbaiBridgeCollapse — Shrey srivastava (@Shreysr49940376) March 14, 2019

#MumbaiBridgeCollapse Quite unfortunate, it's happening so frequently, it seems life in India is becoming very cheap... very sad..it doesn't mean it doesn't happen abroad, but frequency n avoidable incidence happen damaging our country's pride... — Sunil Sharma (@SunilSh07550540) March 14, 2019

This is so sad, Om Shanti, how many times will the innocent lives die because of the negligence done by the government, shameful. — Bhartiya Naari ð®ð³ (@BhartiyaNaari27) March 14, 2019

Where is the chest thumping railway minister? Where is BMC chairman & officials? Now the blame game will begin at the cost of innocent civilians life. Very sad — Biswanath Patnaik (@cnribnp) March 14, 2019

Those responsible for this mishap should be sent behind bars. — Ashish Daryani (@ashishdaryani) March 14, 2019

