Mumbai: Twitterati shocked as bridge collapses near CST railway station

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 22:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The bridge, connecting the CSMT with the B.T. Lane near The Times of India Building and the Anjuman-e-Islam School, is used by thousands of daily commuters rushing to catch the local trains on Central Railway and the Harbour Line

Pic/Sameer Markande

At least four people were killed and 34 others injured when a portion of a footbridge came crashing down near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The incident occurred as the bridge was reportedly overloaded with commuters hurrying to their homes, said the BMC Disaster Control Room.

Rescue teams of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade and others are at the site to help the victims. The injured have been rushed to the St. George Hospital and Sion Hospital, said officials.

Due to the debris at the site, the peak hour traffic from south Mumbai towards Byculla and Dadar and beyond had been diverted, creating massive snarls across south Mumbai.

The incident sent shockwaves through netizens who tweeted in anger, shock and disbelieve. Here are some of the tweets...

