Mumbai: Two 16-year-olds commit suicide in Aarey colony

Two minor girls allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the well located in unit no 16 of Goregaon's Aarey Colony late Tuesday evening. The Aarey police along with the fire brigade team reached the spot immediately and managed to pull out one girl's body while the search for the other was still on till the time of going to press."

The girls, both aged 16, were residents of unit no 25, the police said, and were friends. The team has also found two pairs of anklets and some books outside the well. Parents of both the girls rushed to the spot after hearing the news, but the reason behind the suicide has not been revealed yet, a police officer present at the site said.

"At around 8 pm on Tuesday, we received a call from the police control room after a passer-by saw the anklets, books and footwear outside the well. Something seemed fishy to him and he immediately informed the police," he added.

The recovered body has been sent to the Sidhharth hospital for a post mortem, another police officer informed. The parents of both the girls are in deep shock over the incident.

