Mumbai: Retired tehsildar found dead with 4 bullets in head, kin suspect foul play

national

The deceased's relatives have questioned why and how a suicidal person would fire four times. We have sent the body for a detailed autopsy to JJ Hospital and will investigate accordingly. As of now, we have registered an accidental death report."

Pandrinath Sankhe and the revolver

A 72-year-old retired tehsildar allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning by shooting four bullets in his head with his licensed revolver at his bungalow near Manor, Palghar district. The deceased has been identified as Pandrinath Sankhe.

According to the Manor police, Pandrinath lived with his wife in Maswan and was found in a pool of blood in the bedroom around 6 am. At the time of the incident, his wife Poonam and the watchman at the property were in the house. When they heard the shots, they rushed to the bedroom and found Pandrinath motionless on the floor and the revolver next to him, said a source, adding that the police have concluded four bullets were fired based on the four empty cartridges that were found and based on the others saying they heard four shots.



He allegedly shot himself with. Pics/Hanif Patel

The deceased's neighbours and relatives who stay nearby, too, heard the firing and immediately called the police. A team reached the spot and rushed the body to the local hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission. Senior inspector Siddhawa Jaydhaviyi said, "Inquiry has revealed a single entry wound and four bullets in the head. The deceased's relatives have questioned why and how a suicidal person would fire four times. We have sent the body for a detailed autopsy to JJ Hospital and will investigate accordingly. As of now, we have registered an accidental death report."

Also Read: Mumbai: 8-year-old drowns in water tank in Nalasopara

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates