Mumbai: Two dead, one critical after gas cylinder explodes at a saloon in Malad

Three workers were seriously injured in a cylinder blast, which took place inside a saloon at Malad East during the wee hours of Wednesday. Two workers who received 80 percent burn died in hospital during treatment while the third person who received 60 percent burn is undergoing treatment at Kasturba hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

According to Dindoshi police sources, the three workers were identified as Imran Salmani (35), Babu Salamani (43) and Jitendra Sharma (27). All the three workers were working at Well Done Men's Saloon situated on Daftri road near Pragati Shoping centre in Malad East.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the saloon was also closed and since then, the workers were living inside and used to cook and eat food in the saloon. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that there was some leakage in the gas cylinder pipes.

In order to prevent leakage, the workers fixed the pipes with tape affixed to it. It was discovered that the gas leaked and spread to the saloon room and when someone tried to burn the stove, it exploded. As the shutter was locked from inside, the workers could not get out and in the process got serious burns, said an official from Dindoshi police station.

While Imran and Jitendra, who reported 80 percent burn, died during the treatment at Kasturba hospital yesterday, Babu is still alive but his condition is said to be critical. According to the police sources, the three workers were employee of the saloon and since lockdown, the three were living saloon as the owner was providing them with food and other essentials.

The owner was unaware as to when the three of them brought a in the saloon. "We have registered an ADR and have handed over the dead bodies to their relatives and family people, a police official added.

