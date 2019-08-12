Mumbai: Two derailments hit Central Railway services on Sunday

mumbai

The CR announced refund for the trans-harbour passengers, who were also permitted to travel via the harbour line

A local derailed between Thane and Airoli stations

The Central Railway's Mumbai division was hit by two train derailments on Sunday, disrupting services on a day when commuters are already inconvenienced by the mega block. However, everyone from both sites were evacuated safely. The first incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when two wagons of a goods train, marked 'army special', derailed near Thane while it was crossing over from the fifth line to the fast line. The accident disrupted the services on the suburban Railway's central line till 5 am.

Also Read: Four men held for posing as cops to avoid train tickets in Mumbai

After sending the goods train to the Mulund yard, the CR cancelled the mega block on the Central line, but there were delays in the first half of the day. The second accident took place on the trans-harbour line between Thane and Airoli stations in the evening, a CR spokesperson said. Two coaches of Thane-Vashi local derailed at 7 pm, leading to the suspension of the services on the route.

Also Read: Mumbai rain hits transport services but fails to hold back the city

The CR announced refund for the trans-harbour passengers, who were also permitted to travel via the harbour line. "Announcements regarding this are being made and all the commuters have been evacuated from the affected train," the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the CR arranged Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses to ferry the affected passengers from Vashi station to Thane. Till 9.15pm, 10 buses were arranged by the Central Railway, five from Vashi station, three from Vashi main depot and two from Sanpada station, passing through Turbhe and Koparkhairne, clearing crowds at stations on the way.

10

No. of buses arranged to ferry commuters from Vashi to Thane

Also Read: Central Railway: Trains cancelled, diverted in Southeast Ghat due to rains in state

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates