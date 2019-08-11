Four men held for posing as cops to avoid train tickets in Mumbai

crime

Four persons have been arrested in a month for falsely posing as cops to avoid paying for train tickets

Four people posing as cops have been nabbed in a month for traveling in first-class for free of cost in local trains with fake police ID cards. In a recent case that occurred on August 7, Nikhil Rathore and Jagadeesh Krishna, TT Inspectors for Central Railway caught one person traveling in a first class compartment between Wadala and Kurla with a fake cop ID. “When the TT asked the accused to show his identity card, the accused flashed an Indian Navy ID card. The TT also recovered an ID card of the Mumbai police from him. He is not with Mumbai police however we are checking if he works for the Navy. The accused claimed that he is a driver in the Indian Navy,” stated an officer.





The accused identified as Rahul Mali (35), is a resident of Byculla and was handed over to the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) who then registered an FIR against him under section 171 of Indian Penal Code and 147 of Indian Railway Act. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he forged the police ID card to save money on commuting via local trains.

Second case

On August 6, Dhananjay Kumar Yadav, a senior TT, caught a person who was traveling in a local train using a fake police identity card. The accused is identified as Kunal More (23), a resident of Thane. According to the police, when Yadav was on duty at GTB Nagar railway station, he spotted More alighting from the first class compartment. When he asked him for the ticket, the accused stated that he is police personnel and flashed a police identity card from Nashik. He was later arrested under sections 170, 171 of the IPC and 147 of Indian railway act.

Third case

On July 19, Navinkumar Singh, a senior TT on duty at Dadar railway station spotted a commuter who alighted from a first class compartment and when asked for a ticket, he stated that he was a cop and gestured towards his belt, khaki pants and formal black shoes. He also added that he forgot to carry his ID card. Later, during the investigation, the police learnt that he was a fake cop. The accused has been identified as Akshay Gaikwad (26), a resident of Akola, and has been booked under sections 419, 171,170 of the IPC.

