Reuniting 27 years after Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya for Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se, Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan hope the Deols and Khans will team up for a movie someday

(From left) Dharmendra with Arbaaz Khan at the film’s mahurat. Pics/Instagram

When Arbaaz Khan read Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se’s script, he knew he wanted to lead Sabir Sheikh’s directorial venture. If he needed another factor to reinforce his faith in the script, it was right there — Dharmendra was part of the cast. “The story’s emotional depth connected with me. When I saw the names attached to the project, especially Dharamji, it felt like the right film,” says Khan. It will mark Dharmendra and Khan’s reunion 27 years after Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998).

A lot has changed in these 20-plus years. But Dharmendra is happy to note that his co-star has remained the same over the decades. Having met Khan at the film’s mahurat last week, the veteran actor shares, “It was lovely reconnecting with Arbaaz after so long. At the mahurat, we spoke about Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. It brought back beautiful memories. Arbaaz hasn’t changed at all — he is still the grounded, respectful, and good-natured person he always was.”

(From left) Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra and Salman Khan in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Khan is equally enthusiastic about sharing screen space with the senior actor again, as he says, “His presence adds so much value to the film. We reminisced about the old days, and spoke about how cinema has evolved. Dharamji’s warmth and energy remain the same. His passion for cinema is alive as ever.”

Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se will roll on July 15 in Mumbai, with the makers eyeing a November release. What drew Dharmendra to the project was that it isn’t a run-of-the-mill family drama. He explains, “It’s a family drama with elements of thrill. The story combines emotions, relationships, and suspense. I’m playing retired Colonel Ajay Singh.” Khan adds, “It’s a story about love rediscovered and second chances in relationships, with suspense woven in. At this stage, I’m drawn to well-written roles that have substance.”

The Deols and Khans have been family friends for years. It would be exciting to see a film that brings actors from both families together. Evidently excited at the idea, Khan says, “Absolutely! The Deols and Khans share a strong bond, professionally and personally. It would be iconic if someone like my father [Salim Khan] could pen a story that brings Salman, Sohail, Dharamji, and his sons together in one film.”