Mumbai Crime: Man poses as fake cop to avoid paying traffic fine; arrested
The accused posed as an anti-corruption officer to avoid traffic fine at Saki Naka traffic police station for illegal parking but was arrested when he flashed his fake police card
A 42-year-old school dropout was arrested by the Powai police on suspicion of impersonating as an anti-corruption officer from Maharashtra after he argued with the senior inspector at Saki Naka traffic police station for fining him Rs 200 for illegal parking. The accused identified as Bhimbahadur Singh posed as an anti-corruption officer and his cover was blown by the senior inspector Jaywant Sankpal who asked him to show his official identity card which was found to be a fake.
Senior inspector Jaywant Sankpal alerted the Powai police, who then arrested the accused Bhimbahadur Singh. The fraud came to light on May 15, around 6.30pm, when the traffic constable Manohar Bhusare towed away the accused's bike which was illegally parked on the footpath outside Galleria Mall in Hiranandani Powai. When Bhusare told him that he will have to pay a fine of Rs 200 to get back his bike, the accused allegedly tried to intimidate him by flashing his fake official ID card.
"To avoid paying the fine, Singh told Bhusare that he was an anti-corruption officer and showed his identity card. But Bhusare stood his stand and insisted that he pay the fine. Singh relented. He paid Rs 200, but hurled abuses at Bhusare to which he told Singh to approach his senior if he had any problem," said the deputy commissioner of police, traffic (east) Shahaji Umap.
An hour later, the accused reached the traffic police station and argued with Sankpal claiming that he was forced to pay Rs 200 fine though he was a police officer. Sankpal stated, "I asked him to show his official ID card. The laminated card, which was authorised by the PMO and home ministry, showed his designation as Maharashtra deputy director of the anti-corruption and anti-crime wing of India. But as there is no such department, it raised my suspicion. I made him wait at the chowky and alerted the Powai police, who questioned him and then arrested him for impersonation."
According to the Times of India, the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (personating as public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his duty) and 504 (insult). He is currently in judicial custody, said police officers.
