Student poses as employee, eats free KFC for a year!

Updated: May 17, 2019, 10:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The person, whose name is not disclosed, was identified as a student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, located in South Africa.

In some bizarre news, a 27-year-old student from South Africa was recently arrested by the police for consuming KFC products for free for a year. Apparently, he would tell KFC staff that he was assigned to the outlet from the KFC headquarters for a quality check.

The person, whose name is not disclosed, was identified as a student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, located in South Africa. He would consume KFC food absolutely free every day for a year from various KFC outlets. He would use the same modus operandi all the time.

The student would enter a KFC outlet, filled with confidence and inform the staff that he was assigned by the KFC headquarters to take up the quality assurance of food served at the outlet.

A journalist from Kenya named, Teddy Eugene, had tweeted saying, "South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard."

The tweet went viral immediately with Twitter going crazy of how he managed to pull this off without KFC even knowing.

Ever since, his post on social networking site Twitter has amassed 19,000 retweets and 43,000 reactions.

