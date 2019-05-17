Student poses as employee, eats free KFC for a year!
The person, whose name is not disclosed, was identified as a student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, located in South Africa.
In some bizarre news, a 27-year-old student from South Africa was recently arrested by the police for consuming KFC products for free for a year. Apparently, he would tell KFC staff that he was assigned to the outlet from the KFC headquarters for a quality check.
The person, whose name is not disclosed, was identified as a student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, located in South Africa. He would consume KFC food absolutely free every day for a year from various KFC outlets. He would use the same modus operandi all the time.
The student would enter a KFC outlet, filled with confidence and inform the staff that he was assigned by the KFC headquarters to take up the quality assurance of food served at the outlet.
A journalist from Kenya named, Teddy Eugene, had tweeted saying, "South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard."
South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard. pic.twitter.com/1V4eD7IR2i— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) May 12, 2019
The tweet went viral immediately with Twitter going crazy of how he managed to pull this off without KFC even knowing.
Hero!— www.paushinski.co.ke (@paushinski) May 13, 2019
Give this man The Iron Throne. pic.twitter.com/uP75HvuBhy
May 13, 2019
Seizing the opportunity I call it! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ, His is kinda funny to me.... Whole damn year!— Gladys (@gaggyshizzoh) May 12, 2019
Perspective ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/tta9lcPNO6— Lord Mwiinga Molo (@MwiingaMuntanga) May 13, 2019
When they welcome him in jail pic.twitter.com/QLYQfqt939— siphokazi (@KaziiMtshali_) May 13, 2019
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ He is a legend and is now very experienced taster. KFC should employ him— Lee Kirichu (@LeeKirichu) May 12, 2019
May 14, 2019
Not all heroes wear capes.. pic.twitter.com/tdDjRKKAQJ— The Elleventeenth member of Wu-tang (@morrmak) May 12, 2019
A whole year? That’s pushing one’s luck too far! pic.twitter.com/i8Ac8SN4IT— Mzito (@selectivenomad) May 13, 2019
Free the man!! He just wanted some chicken ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ. The KFC should be glad someone found them up to standard at least— âÂ¡AntiðÂÂ¹Mómì♥ (@Adez_sw) May 13, 2019
Ever since, his post on social networking site Twitter has amassed 19,000 retweets and 43,000 reactions.
