Naked man photobombs couple's picture from pre-wedding shoot

Pre-wedding shoots have become a trend nowadays and everybody tries exotic locations and something unique to make good compositions.

Recently, when a couple in San Diego were casually strolling along the beach to get some shots for their wedding, they didn't realise that a naked man was photobombing their picture. The photo went viral on social media in no time.

On March 14, Amy Sefton and her fiance Jake were walking at San Elijo State Beach along with Austin Whitesell to capture some candid shots during the golden hour.

The pair chose pristine beaches and glowing horizons but it was elderly gentleman invaded the picture who was wearing just a white G-string and faced his back to the camera.

The location is filled with comical memories for the couple who will tie the knot in June.

Jake told People Magazine, "That lifeguard tower in the back of the photo with the naked dude is actually where I asked her to be my girlfriend,” says Jake, “and then also where I proposed."

