Mumbai: Two Keelback snakes rescued from Bhandup and Borivli

Two different types of keelback snakes were rescued from Bhandup and Borivli on Friday by volunteers of Plant and Animals Welfare Society - Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai) and Amma Care Foundation (ACF).

Subramanian Kunju, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai City and founder of NGOs PAWS-Mumbai ACF, said , "We received a distress call from a Bhandup resident who said he had spotted a snake behind his home. Our volunteer rushed to the spot and rescued a 5-foot long, checkered keelback, non-venomous snake." He said the other snake rescued was 1.5-foot long.

Kunju said they informed the forest department after which both the snakes were examined and released into their natural habitat.

The checkered keelback is the most commonly found sake across India and has keels scales and rounded pupils. Green Keelback is a yellowish-green colored snake found in peninsular India except above Gangetic plains and most of the Eastern India.

