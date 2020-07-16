Mumbai: Two killed in car accident in Thane district

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Two persons died on the spot and a woman was injured when their car collided with a bus in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district on Wednesday night, the police said. The victims were returning from Mumbai to Nashik when the car hit the divider near village Mankoli and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction about 9.30 pm, said an official.

The driver and another man in the car were killed while a woman passenger was injured. She was admitted to nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Vishal Bhoye and Amol Vable.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever