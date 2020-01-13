Mumbai: Two labourers fall to death during trial of funicular trolley at Jivdani Temple in Virar

In a shocking incident, two labourers who were working during the trial of the funicular trolley at Jivdani Temple in Virar died after they lost their balance and fell on the rail route. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Ashok Vayad (26) and Jayant Hadal( 38). While Hadal was a resident of Safale, Vayad was a resident of Virar.

According to the police sources, both the deceased were checking and taking the trial of the funicular trolley which was installed for bringing and carrying the devotees, who visit the Jivdani Temple, which is located at the peak of the mountain in Virar.

The labourers were provided full safety equipment including the helmet as the two were working on the track trolley. No one knows what exactly happened. Jivdani temple trusts secretary Pradeep Tendolkar said that all of a sudden the two labourers fell down from a height of 20 feet on the track.

He further said, "Their helmet was broken into small pieces. The two sustained serious head injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby local hospital where the two died during the treatment."

"In the hour of this grief, the Jivdani Trust is with the deceased family. We will stand for all possible help for their family members in the future," he added.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy after conducting the Panchnama, said a police officer from Virar police station.

