Mumbai: Two pythons rescued in Borivli East

In two separate incidents, two huge Indian Rock Pythons were rescued from Borivli East late Sunday night. While one was rescued from under the bonnet of a car, the other was rescued from the kitchen of a house at Kajupada. Both locations are adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai City and President of NGO Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) Mumbai and Amma Care Foundation (ACF) Sunish Subramanian, said, "Our volunteers, Sandip Mhapralkar and Abhijeet Sawant recieved a call from a housing society in the Rushivan area in Borivli East about a snake under a car bonnet. Our volunteers rushed to the spot and safely rescued the 5-foot-long python."

The python inside the car bonnet

Experts say pythons usually prefer warm areas to rest in and may have found the car engine warm. As soon as the volunteers were done with this rescue, the NGO recieved another distress call about a snake inside a chawl at Kajupada. "One Vaishali Gopal called us about a snake behind their cooking gas cylinder. Our volunteer Siddhesh Thavre rescued the 6.5-foot-long python at 10pm," said Kunju.

"Both the protected Indian Rock Pythons were checked by wildlife veterinarian Dr Manish Pingle and released."

