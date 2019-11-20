Mumbai: Two standing wings of Bhole apartments declared dilapidated

Nearly two months after the partial collapse of Bhole Apartments in Khar West which resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl, the two standing wings of the building have also been declared as dilapidated. The society appointed a contractor who is demolishing the remaining portion of the building.



After the partial collapse which took place on September 24 residents of the remaining two wings had approached the H-West ward office to let them remove their belongings. However, due to the precarious condition of the building, civic officials had asked the society to conduct an independent structural audit to determine its condition.

"The structural audit put the building under the C1 (to be evacuated /demolition immediately) category of dilapidated buildings. We allowed them to remove their belongings. But since the building is in a bad shape, it has to be demolished," said an official from the H-West ward.

Civic officials issued a notice to the society members under Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act last month, directing them to pull down the building since it is in a very dangerous and dilapidated condition. The contractor appointed by the society started demolishing the structure around two weeks ago and residents said that it is expected to be completed in another week or so.

With the old structure on its way out, the residents of Bhole Apartments now have to think about re-development. One of the residents who did not wish to be named said that after the partial collapse in September, everyone is scattered as they moved in with relatives. "The residents lost their homes and they are deeply disturbed by what happened. Talks about redevelopment had started long ago and we are going to continue the discussion gradually once the residents are settled," the resident said.

