Mumbai: Two teenage boys drown trying to take selfies at Marine Drive

A 14-year-old boy drowned on Marine Drive' near Garware Chowk on Saturday. Police suspect that the boy was trying to take a selfie when he was swept off.

No phone or identity card has been retrieved that can help establish the identity of the boy. Officials are trying to establish the deceased's identity by scanning their missing persons' reports.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm. Those at Marine Drive spotted the boy drowning and alerted the police. A team from Marine Drive police station and fire brigade immediately reached the spot and rescued the boy with the help of life-guards. He was instantly rushed to the Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in Fort' where he was declared dead on arrival.

In another incident of drowning' a 28-year-old man' Parshuram Ghadge' died in Kurla on Friday night after falling into a pit at the site of a private building in the HDIL compound. Constant rainfall in the area had filled the pit with water. The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm. Ghadge was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital' where he was declared dead on arrival.

