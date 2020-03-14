Mumbai: Two women, infant die in high-speed crash in Worli

Two women in their early 50s and a six-month-old girl died after the BMW car they were travelling in met with an accident at Worli on Friday evening. A fourth person, a woman in her 30s, survived the accident but has been severely injured. She is undergoing treatment at Jaslok hospital.

On Friday evening, the driver of the speeding BMW in Worli suddenly lost control of the car and crashed it into a divider. There were three women and an infant in the car.

Residents of Andheri and Worli, Bhavna Bhatija, 55, Jui Gurunani, 52, Namika Bhatija, 30, and Nishika, the infant, were riding in the car. Only Namika, who owns the car and who was at the wheel, survived the accident.



The divider that the car crashed into at Worli

According to the Worli police, the family was going to NSCI for dinner. The car was travelling from Worli Sea Face to Haji Ali when it suddenly started to move at high speed and crashed into the divider. Bhavna Bhatija is Namika's mother. Jui Gurunani is a resident of Worli.

Worli Senior Police Inspector Sukhlal Varpe told mid-day, "We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further. The woman who is seriously injured is undergoing treatment at Jaslok Hospital, she is in the ICU."

"The car has been seized by us," Warpe added.

