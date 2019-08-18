Mumbai: Two-year-old dies in a freak pothole accident in Thane

mumbai

The frame of a truck's tyre detaches on a pothole and hits a passing bike; two riders injured, one toddler dies

The killer pothole

Mumbai's potholes have become the jaws of death again. In Shanti Nagar, Ulhasnagar, a two-year-old boy died after his uncle's bike toppled. In a strange series of events, when a truck went over a deep-seated pothole, the jerk caused its tyre to burst, which broke the ring of the tyre and hit the bike behind. The bike was carrying three people, one of whom was a toddler, who passed away soon after arriving at the hospital.

On Friday evening, the truck was transporting some heavy material in Shanti Nagar when it neared the pothole. The busted ring hit the bike so hard that the rider couldn't control his bike and fell down. The three riders were Arjun Pal (30), Sabulla Chaudhari (16), and Habibulla Chaudhari (2). They were immediately taken to the nearby Maxlife Hospital.

Also Read: BMC spends over Rs 17,000 per pothole in Mumbai on repairs



Rhe ring from the truck's tyre

A spokesperson from the hospital said, "Habibulla had a serious injury on his head. When we took him for an MRI, he did not respond and died within 10 minutes of arriving at the hospital. We're not certain, but some part of the truck struck Sabulla in the eye, because of which he cannot see from his right eye. He needs to be operated upon immediately. The ring of the truck tyre hit Arjun so hard that his right leg was fractured in two places: his thigh and shin. He has also injured his right ear."

Also Read: Mumbai: Fed up of potholes, Kalyan residents protest against civic bodies

Nilesh Pawar, a 23-year-old, whose shop BM Marketing is close to the accident site, said, "There was a loud noise when the tyre bust. When I looked out from my window, a small boy was lying on the street along with two others. The ring must have hit the bike with great force. There are so many potholes on this road. I don't understand why authorities don't taken any action."



Habibulla Chaudhari with his brother, Sabulla, who is in the hospital right now

Inamullah Chaudhari, the father of the two, said, "I work for a garbage cleaning company. My sons were everything to me. They went on a bike in front of me to fill petrol in it. I told them I am coming from behind. By the time I reached them, the accident had already taken place. I lost my son. Isn't it a big loss? I do not even have money for the operation of my other son who cannot see, nor do I have money for my employee, Arjun, who has been working for me for more than eight years. Can anyone tell me whose fault is this?"

Also Read: Ambernath's shame: 5-km highway to hell killed 185 in 10 years

What UMC Commissioner says

Sudhakar Deshmukh, UMC commissioner, said, "We could not process the tender of repair work of the roads due to some problem. We will start the process once the monsoon is over. Till then, we are planning to fill up potholes." Officers from MSRDC and MMRDA said that they are building new roads and, therefore, could not repair the old ones. MLA and guardian minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde said, "I have already given orders to fill all potholes with whatever material is possible. If any officers are found neglecting the orders, then they will face serious action. I will get the details about the accidents and see how we can help the family."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates