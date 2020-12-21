Mumbai: Ugandan woman caught at airport with 501 grams of cocaine concealed in soles of her shoes

A woman Ugandan national was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai International Airport Customs for carrying 501gm of cocaine, which she had concealed inside the soles of her shoes. She was travelling to Delhi from Mumbai. During the investigation, the AIU found that she has been staying in Nalasopara and is into drug peddling.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Anti-Drug Police Nab Nigerian Professor With 10 Gm Cocaine

According to AIU, the Ugandan woman, identified as Mbabazi Oliver Joselyn, was first nabbed by the Central Industrial Force (CISF) at the International Airport based on suspicion. During a search, officials found the 501 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2.5 crore in her shoes. "She was later handed over to the customs for further investigation under the NDPS act," an officer of the CISF said

Ugandan national arrested by the #AirintelligenceUnit of #Mumbai International Airport Customs for carrying 501 grams of #cocaine worth â¹2.5 crores concealed in the soles of her shoes#MumbaiNews #DrugsCase #Uganda pic.twitter.com/JfdwMe2iU1 — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 21, 2020

After taking custody of her from the CISF, the AIU checked the off-white coloured powder with the testing kits available at their office and the powder showed positive for the presence of cocaine. During a further probe, the AIU found that she had received this consignment from a person named Cheukewumeka and was taking it to Delhi to hand it over to some other peddlers. The probe also revealed that she has been supplying cocaine in some parts of Mumbai and Nalasopara.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three Nigerians Held With Cocaine Worth Rs 22 Lakhs



The Ugandan woman, Mbabazi Oliver Joselyn

"Based on her behaviour, her sandals were screened and it was found that the soles of her sandals contained some powder which had been neatly wrapped in polythene, and which showed up as a narcotic substance in the screening," a CISF officer added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news