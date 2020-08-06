Mumbai University Admissions 2020: First merit list out on mu.ac.in

The Mumbai University shared the first merit list or cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Thursday. The list can be checked on mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the colleges in the city.

According to Indian Express, students with their percentages matching the cut-off list will have to get their documents verified along with their admission application forms from Friday onwards. The last day of submitting documents and paying fees is by 3 pm on August 10. The university will release the second merit list on August 11 and the third merit list will be released on August 17.

The cut-off percentage for this year is expected to go high as the passing percentage of class 12 results have been 90.22 per cent, which is 4.75 per cent higher than last year.

Mumbai University's Online Admissions Add To Students' Troubles

The cut-off percentage at St Xavier’s College was 98.42 per cent last year, whereas that of Mithibai College was more than 94 per cent. While the cut-off percentage for other boards stood over 98 per cent last year, the cut-off for the students passing out of the HSC board in the open category was 92.31 per cent.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news