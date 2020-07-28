Mumbai University's online admissions add to students' troubles

Students are worried whether they will be able to complete the process in time due to the issues. File pic

The online registration process for admission to Mumbai University affiliated colleges has started, but is marred with difficulties. Not only is there endless delay as the website is very slow as students allege, they also claim that the helpline by the varsity is not useful.

After the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result was declared, the Mumbai University began the online registration process for first year degree admissions. The process started on July 22 and students have until August 4 to complete registration. But students are worried whether they will be able to complete the process in time due to the glitches.

'Time consuming'

"After logging-in, if you fill certain details on the online registration form, it doesn't save them, so you have to re-enter the same details in the next step. This is time consuming. Moreover, due to the slow speed, it takes many hours to complete the process of filling the registration form and submitting it," said a student. Adding to it another said, "There is no clear information available on the website. For example, if the college is aided or unaided is not clarified. At the same time, there is no information about the college's code. A candidate will have to exit the process to find these details." The student also complained that the helpline is not of help as the call is not answered for a long time. "The online consultation is also of no use as the answers are not satisfactory or resolve the issues," complained the student.

'All details on the website'

Another official, after checking with the concerned team said, "The speed issue could be due to the Internet service of the candidate. But all details are available on the website. Candidates should go through the tutorial available on the website before beginning the process. There is a chat-box on the website to resolve issues immediately. The helpline number might be busy due to calls. The process is running smoothly as until now over 2lakh candidates have completed it."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news