Mumbai University calls back Semester five results

national

All students of traditional courses were marked with a newly-introduced 10-point grade system

Mumbai University has called back results of all those who have repeated Semester V of traditional courses—BA, B.Com and B.Sc. This was done because after declaring the results, the varsity decided to change the pattern in which the marking was done. All these students who completed first four semesters with 7-point grades were marked in Semester V with a 10-point grade. This could cause an issue in the results and hence the varsity took this decision.

Also Read: Mumbai: In a first, MSHRC takes note of MU law result chaos

The circular regrading this was declared on June 26, resulting in confusion among students. These are students of earlier batches when MU followed the evaluation pattern of 7-point marking grades in choice-based credit system. Now, a new pattern on 10-point has been introduced to all the traditional degree courses. All the students, who had few papers left to be cleared from previous semesters, were given a chance to reappear. But unfortunately their evaluation was also done in the new pattern.

"All students have to return their marksheets. Though the issue is not big, it is bound to cause stress among, students" a commerce professor said. When contacted, MU's examination section PRO Ashutosh Rathod was unavailable for a comment. But a senior officer from the department, requesting anonymity, shared, "It is being done so that there should not be any discrepancy in the results of those who are otherwise being graded on a 7-point scale."

Also Read: Students face admission difficulties at Mumbai University

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates