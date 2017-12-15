Mumbai University decides to slash exam fee by 60 to 80 per cent

After facing criticism for hiking its examination fee last year, the Mumbai University has decided to slash it, and in many cases almost by 60 to 80%

After facing criticism for hiking its examination fee last year, the Mumbai University has decided to slash it, and in many cases almost by 60 to 80%. But, wait! There's a twist in the tale. The varsity has also decided to increase it by 5% every academic year.



According to the decision taken in the Academic Council meeting held on December 11, the new examination fee would be applicable from the 2018-19 academic year. From the first examination of the new academic session, students would be able to pay according to the new fee structure.

After the varsity raised the examination fee by almost 100% for the 2016-17 academic year, it faced a lot of flak from students. The situation became worse after the online assessment system went for a toss. Students from different colleges came together to protest against the fee hike and even refused to pay.

The statement issued by MU states, "The varsity was looking at reviewing the examination fee structure for some time now. It has received the final nod from all the decision-making bodies and the new fee structure will be implemented from the next academic year. While there is usually a 10% slash in the exam fee of graduation and post-graduation courses, in case of UG courses, if a candidate is appearing for only one paper, then the fee will be Rs 200 instead of Rs 1,000. In case of PG courses too, if a candidate is appearing for only one paper, then the fee will go down by 60 per cent."

Leeladhar Bansod, PRO of MU, said, "Since the examination fee structure was fixed in 1996, it was revised for the first time in 2001. So many things have changed since then, yet considering the demands of students, the varsity has decided to reduce the fees."

