Mumbai University finally clears air around law exam pattern

Earlier, Mumbai University students did not have any clarity on whether their papers will be for 60 marks or 100 marks

MU will be releasing a revised timetable soon. File Pic

The law students of Mumbai University can finally heave a sigh of relief. Late Monday night, the varsity finally cleared the ambiguity around their examination pattern, by releasing a notification stating that since the Bombay High Court has stayed the new pattern of 60:40 evaluation, the law exams for the winter session will continue to have 100 mark papers. MU will be releasing a revised timetable in a couple of days.

HC had stayed the new 60:40 pattern on October 29. Despite that MU took its time to release a notification about the exam pattern to be followed for the upcoming papers. On Monday, mid-day reported in 'Is it 100 or is it 60? Law students totally confused,' about the uncertainty surrounding the paper pattern, even though the exams are just a few days away.

Earlier, students did not have any clarity on whether their papers will be for 60 marks or 100 marks. The notification issued by Sunil Bhirud, acting registrar of MU, said, "The circular issued on August 24 regarding revised examination pattern for law should be considered stayed, following the interim relief ordered by the Bombay High Court. The University shall conduct the examination for the academic year 2018-19 as per the prevailing system."

Sachin Pawar, president of the Law Students' Council said, "It is great that the varsity has finally issued the notification. Yes, The HC's interim order was a relief for students, but it had to come from MU too, in writing as it is the authority conducting the examination. The level of confusion among students few days ahead of examination was completely unnecessary."

