Mumbai University's new VC Dr Suhas Pednekar plans to 'learn from others' mistakes'

Ruia college principal lays down an outline of his plan for the controversy- and problem-plagued Mumbai University



Ex-students congratulate Principal Dr Suhas Pednekar on his VC appointment, at Ruia college in Matunga on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The painfully prolonged wait for a new vice-chancellor for the Mumbai University finally came to an end yesterday. The Governor of Maharashtra, in his capacity as chancellor to all state universities, appointed Dr Suhas Pednekar, principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, for the post.mid-day caught up with him for a quick chat, ahead of the examination and results season, which has been one of the most criticised aspect of the vast institution.

Edited excerpts:

As you take charge of MU, you immediately face the evaluation and results declaration cycle, as exams for the summer session have begun. With exam section the most affected, how do you plan to handle the situation?

In the recent past, there have been several issues with the examination and evaluation process. But a wise man is one who learns from others' mistake. Instead of commenting on what might have gone wrong, I am taking charge with a positive approach. We have so many officials in the university with wide experience and great expertise. With the On-Screen Marking system here to stay, it would be most important to have successful integration of available manpower with technology. Another important aspect is to maintain good communication and connect with all stakeholders, hoping for good support, which will make the task successful.

What are the challenges ahead for the university?

The university is vast in nature, not only because of the huge number of colleges, but also because of its geographical spread. Conducting examinations smoothly and ensuring error-free assessment and on-time results is important. However, there's more to the institution of education than this. And hence, one of the other important aspects that will be looked into is MU's ranking — it currently does not have the NAAC accreditation, and at the same time, hasn't fared well in different ranking parameters. It's important to identify what went wrong and why. It is also important to create an educational institution where commendable research work is carried out.

What's the first thing you will focus on?

While examination and results will certainly be the first task for me, work has to begin on all fronts, with importance being given to conducting a SWAT analysis of the university with help from experts already working with it. After taking a review of the situation, a plan will be formed.

What are your plans for the university?

I believe in horizontal leadership, not a vertical one. As of now, the plan is to make collaborative efforts with everyone to resolve all issues. We need to identify where things went wrong and what corrective measures need to be taken. The key is to have an effective monitoring mechanism and proper communication.

Considering the vastness of Mumbai University, colleges are encouraged to opt for autonomy. Ruia college received the autonomous status recently. What's your take on that?

I, too, shall encourage colleges to go for autonomy. At the same time, creating a cluster of colleges also can be beneficial. Bigger colleges affiliated with the university should look over the smaller ones in their respective areas, thereby reducing the university's burden. Sub-centres for proper monitoring and other regulations are equally important.