Mumbai University's shenanigans under special audit team's scanner

After team submits the audit report to the Governor, action will be taken against affiliated colleges and departments found violating the rules

In view of the growing concern over the multiple complaints against the functioning of the Mumbai University (MU), the state government has set up a special audit team to review the varsity's working along with that of the 778 colleges affiliated to it. A government resolution (GR) in this regard was issued on June 15.

According to sources, the team will evaluate all colleges on several parameters, namely courses run by them, number of faculty, subjects offered, number of students for each course, number of divisions being run under each course, and others.

After a report of this audit is submitted to the Governor, colleges and departments found violating the rules will face strict action.

Delay in results

During the last academic year, there was complete chaos at the varsity after the on-screen marking system was introduced. The faulty system led to academic loss for lakhs of students, with many of them missing a complete year. The decision of carrying out an audit was taken after delays in declaring results this year as well.

Sources said the task force would be a completely separate body. It would comprise of experts from the field of education, but they would not have any connection with MU. This will help the team to produce an unbiased report, which would be released in the next three months.

According to sources, the team will inspect all colleges and departments on parameters fixed by specific regulatory bodies — University Grants Commission, Bar Council of India, All India Council for Technical Education and Council of Architecture. While inspecting the courses and faculty support, the team will check whether the colleges are following the standard operating procedure.

It will also submit a report to the Governor with suggestions on how the operating systems can be improved and names of the institutions against which action needs to be taken.

'It's a good decision'

Speaking to mid-day, a senior official from the varsity's examination section said, "It's a good decision. Finally, the government will know that MU is a sinking boat. So many colleges are running courses without adequate faculty support or with the help of guest faculty. Hence, there is always a lack of professors when it comes to assessment work, which in turn delays declaration of results. This problem has become worse since the on-screen marking system was introduced, as only certain teachers can log into it for assessment."

