Mumbai: Vasai couple found dead at home

A 23-year-old woman and her husband were found dead at their apartment in Vasai on Saturday.

When the neighbours of the deceased couple noticed that the lights were switched off in the evening, they tried knocking the door, and when no one responded, they alerted the police. It is suspected that the man may have murdered his wife and committed suicide afterwards. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed at the Tulinj Police station.

The deceased Rahul Chavhan, 28, and his wife Jyoti Chavhan, were residents of Evershine Nagar in Vasai East. "The woman's body was on the bed, whereas Rahul was found hanging by a rope in the hall. Both were pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. We suspect Rahul must have killed his wife and then killed himself," said a police officer.

He added, "We are investigating if there is any foul play." Chavhan worked as a security guard at Andheri's Metro station. The police are now investigating whether he was on duty on Friday. The police are awaiting primary opinion from post mortem reports to find out the reason for death of both deceased.

