Mumbai: Vigilant Sion locals stop woman from abducting one-yr-old

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The residents of MHADA Colony in Sion-Koliwada caught a woman and man abducting a one-year-old boy on Thursday night. The incident came to light after the locals realised that the boy belonged to another couple while the duo claimed the boy was theirs.

Suspicious, the locals thrashed the duo and handed them over to Wadala TT cops. The locals also caught another man, Roshan Tiwari, whom they found inside a mini truck.

During investigation, it turned out that the woman, Shaheen Akbar Sheikh, 38, had come to kidnap the boy. Roshan and the other man, Manoj Kumar Mishra, 35, did not know about the plan. Shaheen lives with her two kids and sister in Sion-Koliwada; her husband passed away a few years ago. Here she befriended Roshan whom she married secretly in 2019.

A month ago, Shaheen's son caught her getting intimate with Roshan following which her sister threw her out. She then moved in with Roshan.

"But, here, Roshan started ignoring her. So to gain his attention, she told him she had delivered a boy at her sister's place and that he was the father. Dumbstruck, Roshan told Shaheen to bring the boy so that they could start living together," an officer said.

On Thursday evening, Roshan told his cousin Manoj to bring a mini truck to get Shaheen's things and the child from her sister's place. The trio went to Sion-Koliwada, where Shaheen later called Manoj to come help her pack while Roshan waited. She then swiftly went inside a neighbouring flat and took their one-year-old boy and handed him to Manoj. But, the residents caught them.

"We have booked Shaheen and Manoj under sections of the IPC. As Manoj and Roshan were not part of the plot, they will be acquitted soon," Jitendra Bhobe, SI of Wadala TT police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates