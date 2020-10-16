Mumbai: Violating railway rules may put you in jail

Railway teams at stations will be checking passengers' health before boarding. FILE PIC

Ahead of the festive season, the railways has made guidelines stricter for train travel. Entering railway premises or boarding a train with COVID-19 test results pending, skipping or refusing health checkups before boarding trains, etc, shall now invite penalities and even imprisonment.

A senior official said, "Since certain actions during rail travel are likely to aid in the spread of COVID-19, they will lead to interference with passenger amenities provided by the railway administration."

"Passengers ignoring the standard operating procedure will be charged with wilful omission or neglect endangering or causing to be endangered the safety of any person.

They would then be charged and may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under the Railways Act, 1989," he added.



"Not wearing a mask or wearing one improperly, not maintaining distance, visiting the railway premises, station or boarding a train while infected with COVID or while awaiting test results, boarding a train despite being denied entry after a health check-up at the station, spitting and other acts that may create unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety will be treated as violations," the official added.

With Diwali and Navratri approaching, the Ministry of Railways approved the Zonal Railways' proposal to operate an additional 196 pairs (392 trains) of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated between October 20 and November 30.

The ministry said that the decision was taken to maintain social distancing inside trains as Indian Railways is expecting a rush of passengers during the festive season.

