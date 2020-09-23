Mumbai: Virar civil contractor shot by two bikers, case registered

A contractor was shot by two unknown people at 4.15 pm, yesterday in Virar East. As per police information, two people came on bike and shot the victim on his chest.

Police added that, a few days ago, the victim had received gun and bullet pictures on WhatsApp from an unknown number.

Pic by Hanif Patel

The investigation is underway and the police are suspecting a personal rivalry angle. A case has been registered under section 307 and Arms Act.

The victim has been identified as Asharam Rathod (42) who is a resident of Barfeshwar Talab in Virar East. He is a civil contractor and has been working with a local builder. Rathod is under treatment in a local civil hospital.

