Mumbai: Wadia doctors draw fluid out of newborn baby dumped in nullah

After studying reports of tests on brain fluid, surgeon will decide whether the infant needs surgery

The month-old boy, christened Tiger by the couple who found him in a nullah in Ambernath in December, underwent tests for a brain infection on Wednesday. Though his vitals are stable and he is conscious, the liquid accumulated inside his brain was removed on Wednesday and sent for testing. After studying the reports of the tests, the neurosurgeon will decide whether or not Tiger should undergo surgery.

Hours-old Tiger was found by a couple from Ulhasnagar on December 30 last year in a nullah in Ambernath stuffed inside a polythene bag. Social activists Shivaji Ragade and his wife, Jayashree, took the newborn to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, first and to a private hospital Sai Ashish where he was treated for infection. But, last week after he was found to have an infection in his brain, he was rushed to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital, Parel.

After treatment at Wadia Hospital, Baby Tiger is in stable condition. According to doctors, he is on oral feed from the hospital's milk bank and his antibiotics dosage will continue until today. A CT scan conducted on the infant on Tuesday showed moderate hydrocephalus with ventriculitis, which is accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid inside the skull. Mini Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital, said, "On Thursday, after seeing the reports on the tests of the cerebrospinal fluid, the neurosurgeon will take a call on performing surgery." Shivaji Ragade who was at the hospital on Wednesday, said, "We are relieved that advanced treatment has started on Tiger." The Ambernath Police are still looking for the people who abandoned him.

