Mumbai: Newborn baby survives after being dumped in nullah hours after birth; needs surgery

Baby found in Bhayandar nullah hours after he was born opened his eyes only 22 days later, but needs brain surgery now

Tiger's health deteriorated over the weekend, and he may need urgent brain surgery

Nearly a month after they found a newborn in a nullah in Ambernath, covered with blood and freezing in the cold, Shivaji and Jayashree Ragade cried tears of joy when he finally opened his eyes for the first time last week. "Seeing the way he was fighting to live, we named him Tiger," said Jayashree. But, just as the miracle baby was starting to recover, his condition deteriorated two days ago. Now, doctors suspect he may have an infection in the brain, requiring urgent surgery.

Tiger had been dumped in a ditch in Ambernath barely hours after his birth on December 30. Around 5 pm, Shalini Gaikwad, a local resident of Wadol village in Ambernath West, heard a baby wailing, and followed the cries until she spotted a black garbage bag inside a nullah. When she went closer, she spotted movement inside the bag.

Worried, she called social activist Shivaji Ragade for help. Shivaji was nearby, attending a wedding with his wife, and hotfooted it to the nullah. "I jumped into the nullah and grabbed the baby. He had all blood all over him, and the umbilical cord was still attached to his navel. Without a second thought, my wife and I took the baby to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar," said Shivaji.



Tiger may require urgent brain surgery, depending on his test results

Miraculous recovery

After being left in the ditch water for hours, the baby was battling for his life and was feared to have contracted an infection. After four days of treatment, when there wasn't much improvement, Shivaji and Jayashreee sought permission from the authorities to pay for his treatment at a private facility, and the baby was shifted to Sai Ashish hospital. After 22 days of treatment, it was there that Tiger finally opened his eyes for the very first time last week.

"That was an emotional moment for us. When he opened his eyes and winked, tears rolled down from everyone's eyes who had been praying for his speedy recovery," recalled Shivaji.

Inspired by his fighting spirit, the couple named the baby Tiger. And, as news spread about him, several couples offered to adopt him. In fact, as many as 12 couples approached the hospital seeking to adopt him in a single day.



Shivaji and Jayashree Ragade were thrilled when BabyTiger opened his eyes for the first time last week

May need brain surgery

But on January 26, Tiger's health began to deteriorate again, prompting his transfer to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel. "We contacted many hospitals in Mumbai, but none of them had NICU beds vacant. Finally, Wadia hospital responded and asked us to bring the baby here as soon as possible. The doctors said he needs surgery urgently," said Shivaji.

The Ambernath police brought the baby to Wadia hospital on Monday, when he underwent a CT scan (contrast). He is responding to treatment but remains in a critical condition. He may undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Doctorspeak

"The baby is under constant observation in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit [NICU]. We are administrating antibiotics intravenously. He underwent a CT scan and we are awaiting the results, after which the further course of treatment will be decided," said Mini Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia hospital.

Search for parents

Meanwhile, the Ambernath police have formed teams to search for the parents who abandoned the baby. T K Sawant, sub-inspector from Ambernath police station, said, "We have taken statements from various residents. According to the panchnama, the baby was abandoned soon after birth. There was no CCTV camera where he was found."

"We checked all private nursing homes to check if the baby was delivered there and are also enquiring with local doctors to find out more about the mother. We have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent) of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

