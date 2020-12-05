Mumbai: Walk into 'new' Badlapur, Ambernath stations in 2021

Work at Badlapur station may take time, but will be completed in 2021

The major work of building a home platform with foot over bridge landings, etc. at Badlapur and Ambernath stations identified by the Central Railway about two years ago after a mid-day series of station audits, is now in the final stages of completion and is likely to be opened for general public in 2021.



Work on the home platform (one that leads to the road) at Ambernath is almost complete

At both the stations, the plan was to build a new platform on the west side, so that the existing platforms become a double-discharge one like at Kurla and Parel, where passengers can alight on either side. This will help ease the load on the existing platform. The new platform will also have the bridge landing.

Local Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde said work on the Ambernath station home platform (one that leads to the road outside) was in advance stages of completion. "I conducted a review meeting with railway officials and as per the information gathered, work on the home platform at Ambernath will be completed by January 2021 and at Kopar by March 2021," he said.

Badlapur station work slow

Work at Badlapur station may take time, but will be pushed for completion in 2021 itself. During a station audit done two years ago by this newspaper, mid-day had found the platform narrow with a lot of unnecessary elements, such as water kiosks, that took up space at Badlapur. The station had no cover over platforms in the south end, resulting in people sitting at the base of the footbridge staircase, blocking it. The north-end of the station does not have a bridge at all.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that a number of works have been expedited during the lockdown, which otherwise would have required many traffic blocks and impacted the running of some trains in normal times.

