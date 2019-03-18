Mumbai: Walk the old dock in Colaba
Take a trip to one of the oldest docks in the city
Take a trip to one of the oldest docks in the city. Named after Baghdadi Jewish trader David Sassoon, the 143-year-old Sassoon Dock is the first wet dock constructed in Mumbai. The site is a melting pot of cultures including the Kolis, Banjaras, Tamilians, Kannadigas, and North Indians. Witness fishing activities in the noisy market where you can find people selling rare and popular varieties of fish, crab and oysters.
"Another interesting aspect of the Docks that the walk covers is bits on the smuggling and Bollywood angle there," says event organiser Gajanan Khergamker.
TILL March 19, 7 am to 10 am
MEETING POINT Khandoba Mandir, Azad Nagar, Colaba.
CALL 8080441593
COST Rs 499
