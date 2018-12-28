Mumbai: Walkeshwar Road school's buses add to congestion on busy road

national

The 65-year-old Gopi Birla Memorial School at Walkeshwar has been taking many steps including changing timings for its different sections, and requesting parents to not send their cars to pick up students to lessen the traffic issues in its area.

But its location by a busy two-lane road adds to the traffic congestion when school begins and ends. This occurs despite the presence of a traffic police officer at the spot everyday to ensure easy flow of traffic. There are also many VIP residences and high-rises alongside the road and so there is a constant movement of vehicles.



Walkeshwar Road, where the school stands, is one of the most used roads and is jam-packed with vehicles when the school ends. This congestion happens twice when high school ends at 2pm and middle school ends at 3pm. As school buses wait for students one after the other right outside the school gate, one lane of the road is blocked. Two-way traffic continues in the other lane the road where the traffic policeman is always on duty to ensure no one overtakes on the other lane etc.

The school buses move one by one as they are boarded. Since the children are allotted specific buses with numbers, and they are parked next to the footpath, the process is safe and convenient for students. There are attendants in all buses to ensure the safety of children till they reach home.

However, the buses block one lane and parents who bring cars to pick up kids, add to the traffic. The school does not encourage parents to send cars but some are still sent. As the buses are parked adjacent to the footpath where the school gate is, cars have to be parked farther away, wherever there is place.

65

No. of years back that the school was established

