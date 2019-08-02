Mumbai: Wall collapses in chawl at Sakinaka; three feared trapped under debris

mumbai

A team of local police, fire brigade, and BMC ward staff have been rushed to the spot for the rescue operation

In the incident, three people are likely to be trapped under the debris

In a shocking incident that took place on Friday, a house wall collapsed in a Chawl at Chandivali farm, opposite MHADA building in Sakinaka, Andheri.

A team of local police, fire brigade, and BMC ward staff have been rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. According to sources, three people are likely to be trapped under debris.

Two people have been rescued and sent to the nearby hospital for further treatment, reports mid-day journalist Prajakta Kasale. As per the information received from Dr. Ravindr, CM of Rajawadi Hospital, one of the victims, identified as Chandrakant Munnappa Shetty, 40, was declared dead on arrival. According to the information received from Dr. Rohin, AMO of Paramount Hospital, the other victim, identified as Sandeep Suresh Kadam, 35, is undergoing treatment at OPD.

Watch the video of the rescue operation here by mid-day reporter Suraj Ojha:

With inputs from Anurag Kamble

