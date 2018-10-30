Mumbai: Wanted drug peddler found at Bandra station

crime

Sikandar Rahimbaksh Shaikh has 12 criminal cases registered against him ever since he entered the world of crime at the age of 18

Sikandar Shaikh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Saturday arrested a seasoned drug peddler for allegedly selling drugs to young members of the 'phatka' gang. Sikandar Rahimbaksh Shaikh alias Sikandar Bali, 37, is also accused of selling stolen goods on the black market, theft, robbery, chain-snatching, selling MDMA (a synthetic drug) and brown sugar (an adulterated form of heroin).

Shaikh told the police that he would sell small quantities of the drug to the members and in return purchase stolen booty from them at low prices that he would sell on the grey market. He would encourage newcomers as they had a larger appetite for risk, he confessed.

Shaikh has 12 criminal cases registered against him ever since he entered the world of crime at the age of 18. He has also been externed from the city twice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said that the police have also written a letter to the GRP informing them about the arrest of Shaikh as he is involved in crimes in their jurisdiction, too.

While Shaikh was on the police radar for his third externment, a team led by police inspector Anil Wadhwane of Bandra ANC unit, spotted him near Bandra Terminus on Saturday.

