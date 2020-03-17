Mumbai warms up as maximum temperature touches 38 degrees

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The city recorded hot weather conditions for the third consecutive day as the maximum temperature went up to 38 degrees.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded yesterday's temperature at 37.5 degrees while today's maximum temperature went up to 38 degrees. The minimum temperature lay at 22 degrees.

According to India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature increased by 3.2 degrees from Sunday’s 17.4 degrees Celsius to 20.6 degrees Celsius on Monday in the suburbs.

The maximum temperature on consecutive days is predicted to be 37 degrees and 36 degrees while the minimum temperature is expected to fall to 21 degrees and 20 degrees respectively.

Mumbai recorded yesterday 37+ Deg C. Summer season already in Mumbai and around. Cotton wears are always recommended this season.

Dy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, KS Hosalikar wrote, "Mumbai recorded yesterday 37+ Deg C. Summer season already in Mumbai and around."

