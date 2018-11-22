Mumbai: Was break-up with boyfriends behind teen girls' suicides at Aarey?

national

The residents of Aarey colony said the two girls were friends, with the 17-year-old studying at a Malad college in Std XII, and the 16-year-old a Std X pass

The well in which the two teenagers jumped to death in Aarey

Troubled love lives seem to be the reason behind the two teenaged girls' suicides in Aarey on Tuesday.

During the investigation, when the girls' classmates and friends were questioned, it was revealed that the partners of both teenagers were apparently unhappy with the girls allegedly cheating on them. On the day of the incident, the two met their respective boyfriends who refused to pursue the relationships further. This seemed to have upset the girls who then ended their lives.

The bodies of both girls, who committed suicide by jumping into a well in Goregaon's Aarey colony, were recovered late Tuesday night and sent to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon West for an autopsy. The Aarey Colony police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have assured the parents of both the girls that the case would be investigated

thoroughly.

The two had taken a selfie in front of the well, used the image as their profile picture on WhatsApp and changed their status to 'goodbye' before jumping into the well. The girls also took off their anklets and placed them outside the well along with their books, said a police officer. When they did not reach their respective homes late into the night, their families lodged a missing person's complaint.

Both the girls' mobile phones were switched off but a police officer happened to check their WhatsApp accounts and immediately informed the Aarey police about the well in unit number 16. "While it looks like a clear case of suicide, we will act according to the law if the families have any complaints," said a police officer of the Aarey police station.

