Mumbai: Water levels in dams lowest in three years

Mumbaikars may have to use water very cautiously as the seven lakes which supply water to the city are at nearly 26 per cent of their total capacity. This is the lowest that has been recorded in April in the last two years.

Despite the condition, civic officials are confident that Mumbai will be able to pull through the summer season.

According to civic officials, private weather forecasters like Skymet have predicted a below normal monsoon this year.

Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar (both in Mumbai limits), Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Upper Vairtarna are the seven lakes which supply water to the city.

According to Times of India, the collective water stock in the seven lakes is currently at 3.74 lakh million litres while last year it was at 5.59 lakh million litres which is 39 per cent of the capacity.

A civic official said that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Because the rains were insufficient last year, civic officials came up with a strategy to reserve water stock which will last until next monsoon.

It should be brought to notice that Upper Vaitarna is a BMC catchment area, Bhatsa is shared with Thane and Bhiwandi civic bodies which means that a state government approval will be required to use the reserves.

