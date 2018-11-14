Mumbai: Water stock low, BMC mulls 10 per cent water cut in city

national

Mumbai civic officials stated that the proposal to introduce the water cut will be tabled before the standing committee on Wednesday and will be implemented after approval

With complaints of water shortage pouring in from various parts of the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finally admitted that the water stock is low, and is expected to announce a 10 per cent water cut for the city later this week.

Over the past few weeks, ward officials from areas like Andheri, Bandra, Malabar Hill and Colaba stated that they have received numerous complaints of irregular water supply. A senior civic official said, "The lakes haven't collected enough water this year as there hasn't been enough rainfall, especially in September." The city usually requires 14.37 lakh million litres of water for an entire year, but rainfall this year is around 2 lakh million litres less.

