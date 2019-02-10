Mumbai weather: City records lowest temperature at 11 degrees; Netizens share memes

national

Representational image

Mumbai city has had chilling winters this year. The city recorded its lowest February temperature in a decade. The maximum temperature was at 24.2-degree Celsius on Friday which was lesser than Mahabaleshwar at 26.1-degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature went down to 11-degree Celsius, according to a report in India Meteorological Department. The weather bureau said that the cool conditions are likely to continue till Monday.

With temperatures falling below normal, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the weather and also shared hilarious memes about how they were feeling. Many Delhiites took to Twitter to make fun of Mumbaikars as Delhi literally witnessed snowfall this season.

Punekars watching Mumbaikars calling it cold at 17 degrees Celcius

#MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Gkoq0Qikyy — Gaurav Athalekar (@gauru8) February 9, 2019

Never thought these two words will ever combine to form a hash tag and go hand in hand... #MumbaiWinters — HmmNLolðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ¸ (@HmmNLol) February 9, 2019

Well, the tweets show that people of Mumbai are wanting the winters to bid adieu as soon as possible now. However, the chilly winters are expected to continue until Monday.

