Mumbai weather: City records lowest temperature at 11 degrees; Netizens share memes
With temperatures falling below normal, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the weather and also shared hilarious memes about how they were feeling.
Mumbai city has had chilling winters this year. The city recorded its lowest February temperature in a decade. The maximum temperature was at 24.2-degree Celsius on Friday which was lesser than Mahabaleshwar at 26.1-degree Celsius.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature went down to 11-degree Celsius, according to a report in India Meteorological Department. The weather bureau said that the cool conditions are likely to continue till Monday.
With temperatures falling below normal, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the weather and also shared hilarious memes about how they were feeling. Many Delhiites took to Twitter to make fun of Mumbaikars as Delhi literally witnessed snowfall this season.
#mumbaiweather— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) February 8, 2019
Let it Snow pic.twitter.com/Q4glAutrdD
#MumbaiWeather Todays blanket covering style!ðÂ¤£. So damn cold....ðÂ¤¬ pic.twitter.com/GfoMLhlv0k— Vinay Yelve (@VinayYelve) February 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are like... ðÂÂ²ðÂÂÂâÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂÂ— Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) February 9, 2019
*also, when she says sorry*
*arre aadat nahi hai humko iski*#Mumbai #MumbaiWeather #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/f9AbDQdiO9
Windy, windy, windy Mumbai! Delighted. #mumbaiweather pic.twitter.com/2oxTIwcGMV— Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) February 8, 2019
It's cold in Mumbai and I am loving it! #mumbaiweather #MumbaiWinters #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/e5GHPPlAXg— Kamna Dutt (@KamnaDutt) February 9, 2019
Punekars watching Mumbaikars calling it cold at 17 degrees Celcius— Gaurav Athalekar (@gauru8) February 9, 2019
#MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Gkoq0Qikyy
Can anyone tell me where the delete winter button is ?#mumbaiweather #MumbaiWinters pic.twitter.com/uEwK9QIjjo— âÂÂΛΚâÂÂΗΙΓΗâÂÂ (@AkshithShetty93) February 9, 2019
Never thought these two words will ever combine to form a hash tag and go hand in hand... #MumbaiWinters— HmmNLolðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ¸ (@HmmNLol) February 9, 2019
Well, the tweets show that people of Mumbai are wanting the winters to bid adieu as soon as possible now. However, the chilly winters are expected to continue until Monday.
