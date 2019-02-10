Mumbai weather: City records lowest temperature at 11 degrees; Netizens share memes

Feb 10, 2019, 11:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

With temperatures falling below normal, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the weather and also shared hilarious memes about how they were feeling.

Mumbai city has had chilling winters this year. The city recorded its lowest February temperature in a decade. The maximum temperature was at 24.2-degree Celsius on Friday which was lesser than Mahabaleshwar at 26.1-degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature went down to 11-degree Celsius, according to a report in India Meteorological Department. The weather bureau said that the cool conditions are likely to continue till Monday.

Many Delhiites took to Twitter to make fun of Mumbaikars as Delhi literally witnessed snowfall this season. 

Well, the tweets show that people of Mumbai are wanting the winters to bid adieu as soon as possible now. However, the chilly winters are expected to continue until Monday. 

