Mumbai weather: 'Sky is pink water is blue', Twitter reacts as temperature drops to 17 Degrees Celsius

Morning walkers take a stroll with sweaters on in order to protect themselves from cold in Wadala, Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly Friday morning as temperatures dipped to 17.0 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while Colaba recorded a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, the Santacruz weather station recorded a temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather advisory for Mumbai:

It is likely that, today night temp are to go around 14°C (season's lowest !), with winds, the felt temp could be less than that (~10 -12°C). Morning walkers are advised for sufficient covers, especially Senior Citizens.

Avoid more exposure

TC — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 16, 2020

On Thursday, KS Hoslikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD in a tweet had said that the temperature would go around 14 degrees C (season's lowest !) He also advised morning walkers and senior citizens to take sufficient covers and avoid exposure to the chilly climate.

On Friday morning, Hosalikar once again took to the social networking platform and informed that the temperature at the Santacruz observatory recorded a temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, he said that the Santacruz weather station recorded a temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius at 7 am. He also said that it was a nice low temperature.

Here's what KS Hosalikar tweeted:

Santacruz AWS at 7 am morning reported 12.3 Deg C. Green line.

Its a nice low temp. TC



Minimum temp will be soon updated. pic.twitter.com/333G2nrlyr — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 17, 2020

On Thursday, the city recorded the coldest January in a decade with the maximum temperature dipping to 25.3 degrees Celsius. As the city witnessed a dip in the temperature making Mumbai more chilly, citizens took to Twitter to share their morning mood and even tickling some funny bones.

Here's what netizens had to say about Mumbai's weather:

Sexy weather sexy beach Mumbai is awesome at 18 degrees #mumbaiwinter Njoy till it lasts

Sky is pink water is blue #JuhuBeach njoyed my ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/mMqOnJeWJH — Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) January 17, 2020

I've seen like five tweets on my tl about Mumbai weather being cold



So, I checked Mumbai’s weather



And



Sharam Karlo pic.twitter.com/4FTRaOTobl — Living like J.Morrison (@manwhosoldw0rld) January 16, 2020

17°C weather out here. Mumbai has never felt this pleasant — bruh (@maddanayak) January 17, 2020

Loving this Mumbai weather! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Even doing surya namaskars in mornings was super fun! — RimaðÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂ (@Justbeingriema) January 17, 2020

The IMD in its forecast also predicted that the temperatures will further dip below 10 and 14 degrees Celsius this year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates