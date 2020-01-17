Search

Mumbai weather: 'Sky is pink water is blue', Twitter reacts as temperature drops to 17 Degrees Celsius

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 11:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The IMD in its forecast predicted that the temperatures will further dip below 10 and 14 degrees Celsius this year

Morning walkers take a stroll with sweaters on in order to protect themselves from cold in Wadala, Pic/Atul Kamble
Morning walkers take a stroll with sweaters on in order to protect themselves from cold in Wadala, Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly Friday morning as temperatures dipped to 17.0 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while Colaba recorded a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, the Santacruz weather station recorded a temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, KS Hoslikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD in a tweet had said that the temperature would go around 14 degrees C (season's lowest !) He also advised morning walkers and senior citizens to take sufficient covers and avoid exposure to the chilly climate.

On Friday morning, Hosalikar once again took to the social networking platform and informed that the temperature at the Santacruz observatory recorded a temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, he said that the Santacruz weather station recorded a temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius at 7 am. He also said that it was a nice low temperature. 

Here's what KS Hosalikar tweeted:

On Thursday, the city recorded the coldest January in a decade with the maximum temperature dipping to 25.3 degrees Celsius. As the city witnessed a dip in the temperature making Mumbai more chilly, citizens took to Twitter to share their morning mood and even tickling some funny bones.

Here's what netizens had to say about Mumbai's weather:

The IMD in its forecast also predicted that the temperatures will further dip below 10 and 14 degrees Celsius this year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK