Mumbai weather: Temperature touches 40 degree celcius

According to IMD, if the temperature in Mumbai stays the same, it will be considered as a 'heatwave'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday recorded the maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature as recorded by the Santacruz observatory is seven degrees above normal, the highest temperature for the month so far. According to IMD, if the temperature stays the same, it will be considered as a 'heatwave'. The sky is

On March 26 last year, Mumbai recorded 41 degrees Celsius. Mumbai's highest March temperature was in 2011, at 41.3 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai recorded maximum temperature as 36.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday making it the highest recorded maximum temperature for the month. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai observatory stated a gradual rise in temperature was expected. On March 25, Today also the maximum temperature recorded for the city was 37 degrees Celsius and is expected to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius.

