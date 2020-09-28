Mumbai: Western Railway adds six more services, two will be ladies specials

Total no. of daily special suburban services on WR is now 506

The Western Railway (WR) on Saturday night announced six more local train services for essential workers, including two only for women commuters from Monday.

With this, the daily special suburban services on WR Mumbai have increased from 500 to 506. The increased six services have been added between Virar and Churchgate.

"The two Ladies Special services will be run during the morning and evening peak hours between Virar and Churchgate stations. The timings of these two services will be: From Virar at 7.35 am and from Churchgate at 6.10 pm," Sumit Thakur, WR's chief spokesperson said.

The last increase in services was implemented from September 21, when the total services were increased from 350 to 500 by adding 150 more services in WR.

