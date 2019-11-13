Mumbai: Western Railway and Nickelodeon stage cartoon event at Churchgate for Children's Day

A small part of the act also threw light on spreading awareness on the unsafe travelling practices adopted by passengers such as trespassing, crossing the railway lines, maintaining cleanliness, etc

On Wednesday, Western Railway in association with Nickelodeon, India's leading kids' entertainment franchise along with theatre group - Theatrewaalas came together and staged a Nukkad Natak for their campaign - Khulkebolo at Churchgate station on the occasion of Children's Day, which is celebrated across India on November 14, every year. The play, which was led by Nicktoons Shiva and Rudra focussed on embracing the unfiltered innocence of a child.

According to Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, "On the occasion of Children's Day, a unique and innovative campaign titled Khulkebolo was organised by Western Railway in association with Nickelodeon. The campaign aims to embrace the fact of how children are untouched by the layers of social awareness and self-consciousness that burden youths and parents.

The activity saw Nicktoons Shiva and Rudra along with theatre artists of the group 'Theatrewaalas' perform a 12-minute act for the commuters at Churchgate railway station. A small part of the act also threw light on spreading awareness on the unsafe travelling practices adopted by passengers such as trespassing, crossing the railway lines, maintaining cleanliness, etc to name a few.



Nicktoons Shiva and Rudra along with theatre artists perform a small act at the Churchgate station

Bhakar further stated that Nickelodeon's campaign 'Khulkebolo' focuses on inspiring not just kids, but also adults. It appeals to them to not let any societal burden affect the child within themselves. As we grow up, we often forget what it's like to think and express like a child. This play helped all of us reminisce our times as a child and Western Railway is happy to have provided a platform for such a performance.

Speaking on this occasion, Rohit Tiwari, founder of Theatrewaalas expressed his happiness on the association with WR and Nickelodeon and stated that the play enacts the innocent observations of a child and how they often blurt out things that they are advised not to due to their incorruptibility. As we are the keepers of our child's innocence, the play encourages parents and youths to celebrate the child within.

