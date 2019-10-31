Mumbai: Western Railway footbridge staircases shut for upgrades

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Western Railway will be shutting down staircases of a number of its bridges in a time-bound manner to facilitate the construction of new bridges and upgrades. The timelines for various stations are as follows.

Santacruz: For the construction of the new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Santacruz station, Southside staircase of Middle FOB on Platform No. 3/4 of Santacruz station will remain closed from October 31, 2019 midnight.

Mumbai Central: Similarly, for the construction of new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mumbai Central (Local) station, Southside staircase and ramp of existing FOB at Platform No. 1/2 and Platform No. 3/4 of Mumbai Central (Local) station will remain closed from October 31, 2019 midnight. Inconvenience caused due to this is regretted by Western Railway.

Mahalaxmi: For the major repairing and strengthening work of Southside staircase of old north end foot over bridge situated on PF No. 2 and 3 at Mahalaxmi Rly station will remain closed from November 3, 2019, to January 2, 2020. During this period, passengers may use the north side staircase of this foot over bridge along with other FOBs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates