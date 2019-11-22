Mumbai: Western Railway replaces faulty signage with 'First Class' ones

A week after mid-day reported about Western Railway's (WR) goof-up in the platform signanges, which mentioned 'Gents First Class' at Andheri and Mahim railway stations, the authorities concerned have rectified it. Activists and railway passenger associations had pointed it out and said that as per the Class Code of Indian Railway regulations, there was no such compartment in trains as 'Gents First Class' on the Mumbai suburban railway section. Those who have a valid first class ticket and pass can use the first class compartments, irrespective of their gender. The wrong signages were spotted at Andheri and Mahim railway stations.

Andheri railway station

The WR has removed the faulty boards and put up new ones in their place. Railway officials said that they had asked their team to follow standard signage without any additions.

Passenger associations welcomed the decision with Shailesh Goyal, member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee of WR, asking the railways to be careful in future so that such mistakes were not repeated.

