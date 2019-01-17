Mumbai: Western Railway shuts down for five minutes to rescue pigeon

Jan 17, 2019, 07:49 IST | Rajendra B. Aklekar

The tiny one had the Vile Parle railway officials, the fire brigade and animal activists in a tizzy for five days after getting itself trapped between the beams of a foot-over-bridge

Mumbai: Western Railway shuts down for five minutes to rescue pigeon
Rajeshbhai Doshi of the Samkit Group;sÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â Bird Rescue Team, gave first aid to the injured bird after it was safely brought down

An injured pigeon delayed morning trains on the Harbour line for five minutes on Wednesday as officials disconnected power supply while trying to save it. The pigeon was hanging from an overhead wire mast near Goregaon station and railway officials managed to save it with some help from the fire brigade.

"At 10 am on Wednesday, a passenger informed deputy station superintendent at Goregaon about the pigeon stuck on the wire. The fire brigade was immediately alerted and power was shut down for five minutes at 10.28 am. The overhead wire staff along with the fire brigade managed to rescue the bird immediately after," Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

The bird, hanging from the overhead wire mast at Goregaon, was rescued by a fire brigade team along with WR officials
The bird, hanging from the overhead wire mast at Goregaon, was rescued by a fire brigade team along with WR officials

The fire brigade used high mast ladders to bring the entangled bird down safely. Rajeshbhai Doshi of Samkit Group's Bird Rescue Team, Goregaon rendered first aid to the bird while thanking the WR staff and the fire brigade for their gesture.

Mumbai: Western Railway shuts down for five minutes to rescue pigeon

"A life was saved due to their effort," he said. In November 2018, Western Railway engineers had saved a kitten stuck at the Vile Parle bridge by cutting open the beams. The tiny one had the Vile Parle railway officials, the fire brigade and animal activists in a tizzy for five days after getting itself trapped between the beams of a foot-over-bridge.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

western railwaygoregaonmumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This is how Western railway is planning to tackle the monsoons in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK